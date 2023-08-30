MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Frayser man was arrested early Wednesday morning after his wife was shot in the back inside their home on James Road.

Police said Marlon Gory, 46, told them he dropped the gun, causing it to go off, but lied about who owned the gun.

Gory is a convicted felon and was not supposed to be in possession of a firearm, and investigators said the weapon turned out to be stolen.

During a search of the home, officers found the Smith and Wesson M & P 40 caliber handgun in a dresser drawer in the room where the victim was shot.

They said Gory told them the gun belonged to his wife but later admitted it was his. The gun was reported stolen in Memphis on March 12.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition and was unable to tell investigators what happened.

Gory was charged with aggravated assault, theft of a firearm, and being a convicted felon in possession of a handgun.

He is scheduled to go before a judge on Thursday.