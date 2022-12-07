TUNICA COUNTY, Miss. — A catfish farm owner and an 18-year-old are on probation Wednesday after the owner was accused of attacking two former employees.

The incident happened in October at the Pride of Pond catfish farm on Highway 4 in Tunica County.

Video taken by 18-year-old Bailey Wade shows Bill Battle, the business owner, allegedly smashing 17-year-old Dylan Cole’s car window with a trailer hitch after they came to pick up their final paychecks after quitting their jobs.

“I had no thoughts that they were going to harm us or going to go to that extreme. All went up there for was our checks and I didn’t think my buddy’s windshield would get smashed in,” Wade said.

All three people appeared in court on Wednesday.

Battle’s attorney noted that the cell phone video showed Wade and Cole using vulgar language and acting aggressively while inside the office demanding their paychecks. His attorney also said their conduct led to Battle smashing the window of Cole’s car.

Wade also admitted to posting a picture on Snapchat that got circulated around the business of him holding a weapon. There were employees present who testified to the fear that the picture created in the workplace.

Battle was charged with simple assault, assault to create fear, and malicious mischief. He was placed on probation for six months and must attend anger management classes.

He also agreed to pay for the smashed windshield.

Neither Battle nor his attorney would talk after court was concluded.

Bailey Wade was also charged with trespassing, disorderly conduct in a business, and disturbing the peace. He was also placed on probation for six months and must go to anger management classes.

At the end of the hearing, Wade apologized to his co-workers for his conduct in the office that day.

Dylan Cole was not charged since he is a juvenile.