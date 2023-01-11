MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in jail after taking state troopers on a chase with a baby in the car in Cordova on Tuesday.

Tyrone Gunn is facing a laundry list of charges including child endangerment, aggravated assault, and evading arrest.

Court documents state a trooper attempted to pull Dunn over on I-40 due to his window tint. Police say Gunn began driving more than 100 miles per hour trying to get away from that trooper.

He then got on Highway 64 and crashed into another car at Fletcher Trace Parkway.

According to the trooper, Gunn jumped out of the car and handed over an injured 5-month-old baby before running off.

He was arrested nearby.

Another woman who was in Gunn’s car as well as the driver of the other car were both injured as well.

No word this morning on that child’s condition.

Gunn will appear in court on Wednesday.