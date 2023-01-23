MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Berclair woman is thanking her uncle for stopping a man who reportedly broke into her home Sunday.

The victim told police an unknown male, later identified as 23-year-old Marco Gregovio Lopez, got in through the front door of the residence and was taken to the ground by her uncle.

The uncle told police he heard an unusual noise coming from the living room and observed Lopez grabbing two pairs of shoes and trying to put them in a backpack.

The uncle said he followed Lopez into the kitchen and held him on the ground until officers arrived.

Victim’s home in the 4500 block of McCory (Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG)

Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG

Lopez told investigators he was hungry and saw a banana and cookies inside the kitchen of the home on McCory. He told police he knocked on a door and when he did not get an answer entered through an unlocked window.

Lopez is charged with aggravated assault and burglary.