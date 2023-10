MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after he was struck by a vehicle in Parkway Village Friday afternoon.

Police responded to a crash on South Perkins Road near American Way at around 2 p.m. Friday.

Memphis Police say a man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. Police say he was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Police say the driver fled the scene in a gray SUV. Memphis Police say the investigation is ongoing.