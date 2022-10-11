MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A North Memphis man said he was forced to use a pocket knife after an intruder armed with a metal pipe broke into his house Sunday night.

Lyles said by the time he got to the kitchen, the man had shattered his kitchen window with the pipe and was coming through the window.

“First, he was beating on the door. He couldn’t get through the door, so he went to the back window, and he had this pipe in his hand, and he kept banging it until he busted it out,” said Lyles.

Lyles said he would do whatever it took to protect his child and keep the man out of his house.

“He wouldn’t go, and I had this little pocket knife in my pocket, and I cut him two or three times, I think,” Lyles said. “I’m going to get him out regardless of what I have to do.”

He said after he stabbed the burglar in his side, he got out of the window and tried to break into the back of his neighbor’s home.

“I approached him when he went to my neighbor’s house because he’s eighty years old. That’s when he started swinging at me with the pipe and when he started swinging, that’s when police came,” said Lyles.

Police were able to take Stephen Glenn into custody and charged him with aggravated burglary, but Lyles said he didn’t go quietly.

“He tried to get away, and they wrestled him in the bushes,” he said.

Stephen Glenn

In Glenn’s mug shot, you can see scratches on his face, possibly from the struggle with police.

Court records show Glenn was charged with DUI and striking a highway fixture just a few days earlier.

Glenn was released from jail on $3,500 and is scheduled to be back in court on Wednesday.