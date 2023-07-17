MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man was taken into custody Sunday after allegedly stealing $10,000 worth of jewelry from his cousin’s apartment before robbing and pistol-whipping her boyfriend.

According to police records, the victim arrived at his residence parking lot at the Clearbrook Apartments along with his girlfriend on April 16. He discovered that his apartment had been broken into and was confronted by two masked males, both armed with guns, who demanded money from him.

The victim says one of the masked males pistol-whipped him and knocked his tooth loose. They then rifled through the victim’s pockets and stole $2,000 in cash and other items from him.

After the incident, the victim said he reviewed his personal security cameras which showed the males breaking into his apartment. One of the victims had his mask down at the time of the break-in.

The victim recognized the male to be Johnny Beard, the cousin of his girlfriend.

The video showed both Beard and the other male were in the apartment for four minutes and left as soon as the victim and his girlfriend arrived.

According to the victim, the two men caught on video were the same men that robbed him. He discovered $10,000 worth of jewelry missing from the burglary and his apartment.

Beard is charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, and theft of property $10,000-$60,000.

He is set to appear in court Monday at 9 a.m.