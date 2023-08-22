MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man stole a tow truck from a Midtown auto repair shop with the vehicle’s bed dragging on the street and then crashed it into a tree.

It happened early Monday morning at Brewers Auto Shop in the 1400 block of Poplar after an employee parked the 2017 Ford F-550 in front of the business with the bed still dropped.

Investigators said an employee at a Kroger nearby captured the suspect on their cell phone leaving in the truck.

Police said the suspect, later identified as 31-year-old Darren Rush, ran from the vehicle after running into a tree at Poplar and North Watkins.

Police say Rush crashed a stolen tow truck at Poplar and N. Watkins (Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG)

Officers said they later responded to a call about a man with a head injury causing a disturbance at the Snappy Mart in the 1300 block of Madison and were able to identify Rush from the cell phone video.

Rush was arrested at this convenience store on Madison Avenue (Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG)

Rush was treated at the Regional One Medical Center and booked in the Shelby County Jail on charges of theft of property, failure to exercise due care, leaving the scene of an accident, and driving without a license.

Rush was released on his own recognizance and is scheduled to go before a judge on Wednesday.