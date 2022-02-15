MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for a man who stole a woman’s purse at an East Memphis gas station Monday afternoon.

According to police, an elderly woman asked the man for help when she was having trouble using her bank card at a gas station in the 700 block of Truse Parkway. The moment she turned her head, he opened her passenger door and took her purse.

Police say the suspect left the scene in a silver or gray Dodge Charger. He was wearing a yellow short-sleeved shirt, white pants and a blue cap.

Anyone with information about this incident should call Crime Stoppers at (901)-528-CASH.