MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was taken into custody Friday for allegedly stealing over $16,000 worth of power tools from Home Depot earlier this month.

According to reports, at 10 a.m. on Dec. 6, Memphis Police responded to a shoplifting call at the Home Depot located at 3469 Riverdale Road.

A loss prevention agent at Home Depot told police that just before 8 a.m., a man, later identified as Christian Kelly, walked into the business with two unknown men. They loaded dozens of items into three shopping carts and left the business.

The merchandise was valued at $16,405, reports say.

The theft was caught on Home Depot’s security cameras, and the loss prevention agent advised police that he recognized Kelly from numerous recent thefts from Home Depots in the area.

Kelly is also under a current authorization of agency form, meaning he is banned from the premises, which began in June of 2023.

Kelly was positively identified out of a six-person photographic lineup as the person responsible for stealing the merchandise from the business.

He was charged with two counts of theft of merchandise less than $1,000, theft of merchandise $10,000-$60,000, and burglary of building. He is being held on a $1,500 bond.