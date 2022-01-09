MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is being charged with five counts of aggravated burglary after police say he stole from a construction site on Christmas Day.

According to MPD, the victim told officers that his construction company was remodeling apartment dwellings.

He also said that power tools, construction equipment, and electronics were stolen from five locked apartments. The suspect took over $14,000 in stolen items, according to the affidavit.

Officers obtained video surveillance from the victim that showed two suspects entering the locked apartments. After reviewing the video, officers were able to identify one suspect, Jeffery Rodgers, from previous encounters.

Rodgers is currently out on bond and is expected to appear in court on Jan. 10.