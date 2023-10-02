MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a man accused of stealing a gun off another man’s holster while he was standing in line at a store.

Police said the victim was waiting to check out inside a gas station on Perkins Road in Parkway Village when a man wearing a Looney Tunes hoodie grabbed the gun from a holster on his hip.

(Memphis Police Department)

The two struggled before the suspect gained control of the weapon. Detectives say the suspect is accused of pointing it at the victim before taking off in this Hyundai.

(Memphis Police Department)

Nine days later and about fifteen minutes away in Whitehaven, police got a similar call, but a man was arrested in that case.

Memphis Police said they were called to a gas station off Neely Road Saturday after a man reported he was standing in line when another man came up behind him, grabbed his gun from his waistband, and pointed it at him.

There was a struggle over the gun then a man outside of the business started shooting at the store. One of the bullets hit the victim inside in the leg.

Ziyon Jennings was arrested and charged with firing those shots from outside the store.

There’s no word from police if the people who stole the guns in either case have been arrested yet. If you know anything that could help police call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.