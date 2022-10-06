MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Police are looking for a man who they say used a counterfeit check to steal thousands of dollars from a Memphis bank.

Police responded to the theft on Valleybrook Drive on August 24 at 1:45 p.m. Officers were told a man negotiated a counterfeit check for $7,200 at a local bank.

The suspect was driving a silver Lexus with Mississippi tags.

Memphis Police posted photos of the person they say is responsible for the theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and forgery of $2,500 to $10,000.

Photos courtesy Memphis Police Department

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.