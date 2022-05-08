MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged with assault and theft of property after stealing over $2,000 in jewelry from Walmart and being accused of trying to hit a worker.

The incident happened on May 4 on Elvis Presley Boulevard. A witness said two men went into Walmart and stole $2,676.50 in jewelry, passing the point of sale to the front door entrance.

Officers said one suspect, Robert Adams, tried to punch a worker when she confronted him at the front door.

The two suspects then drove away in a vehicle that was registered to Adams. MPD said Adams, 65, also matched the photo of the surveillance system. Police found and arrested Adams in the 3000 block of Macadoo Avenue.

Adams then admitted to officers that he stole the jewelry with another man.

He was released on a $5,000 bond and is expected to appear in court on May 9.