MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis mom says her daughter’s ex-boyfriend ran her daughter down with his car a day before he was supposed to appear in court on another domestic violence charge.

Police said Denzell Walton, 19, hit his ex-girlfriend outside a Parkway Village motel earlier this month.

He was booked in the Shelby County Jail Monday for attempted first-degree murder, aggravated stalking, domestic assault, violation of a protection order, and violation of bail conditions.

Denzell Walton (Courtesy: Shelby County Sheriff’s Office)

Classic Inn on American Way (Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG)

The victim’s mother, who did not want to be identified, said on March 5, her daughter went to the Classic Inn on American Way to meet her girlfriends for dinner.

She said Walton tracked her daughter to the motel through her social media posts, hit her with his car, and left her for dead.

“When he saw her come outside, basically trampled her,” she said. “He hit her with the car first and then ran her over.”

Police said Walton parked his vehicle at the motel, waited for the victim, and when she started walking toward the parking lot, he hit her at a high rate of speed. They said the impact caused the victim to roll onto the vehicle and then fall to the ground.

The victim’s mother said her daughter suffered a concussion. She also had a large gash on her chin, cuts, bruises, and even tread marks on her body.

“He took off. He basically thought he had killed her. So, he left the scene of the accident, and we called the police instantly,” she said.

In February, Walton was accused of holding the same woman against her will in a motel room and beating her.

Walton was charged with domestic assault and, after being released on his own recognizance, was accused of stalking her and violating his bail conditions. He was scheduled to appear in court on March 6.

The victim’s mother said her daughter still managed to attend the hearing despite her injuries, but Walton took off when he saw her.

“I’m telling the bailiff, the prosecutor, that’s him. Get him before he leaves, and before they got him, he left,” she said.

Walton is scheduled to go before a judge on the new charges Tuesday. He is being held on a $153,000 bond. The victim’s mom said he was trying to get his bail reduced.

If your or someone you know is a victim of domestic violence, contact the Family Safety Center for help at 901-800-6064.

The crisis line is open 24 hours a day.