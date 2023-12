MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was stabbed in South Memphis, leaving him in critical condition Saturday, police say.

Memphis Police responded to a wounding call in the 300 block of Gaston Avenue at 4:36 p.m. A man was transported to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, reports say.

A man has reportedly been detained.

This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information regarding this incident, Call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.