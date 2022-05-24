MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A stabbing in the middle of the day near a well-known charity in Midtown has leaders reassuring the public they are safe.

A fight over a woman on May 10 at a church at Jefferson and Cleveland ended with one man in the hospital and 48-year-old Marcellus Clay behind bars charged with attempted first-degree murder.

The victim, Darren Rush, told police he was at the church, where they were serving lunch for the homeless when he saw his ex-girlfriend. He said he started talking to her, and that is when her boyfriend, Clay, came between the two.

They got into a fight, and Rush said that is when Clay stabbed him.

Catholic Charities of West Tennessee is located near where the stabbing was reported. They serve breakfast to those in need five days a week.

Executive Director Kelley Henderson said it’s been quite some time since they’ve experienced a critical incident like this on the campus.

“Something that may happen off campus or in a neighborhood close by, we don’t have direct control over that,” he said. “We try to make sure that the environment we have here is a healthy environment.”

The victim told police after the altercation with Clay, he walked away. It wasn’t until he made it to the corner of Poplar and Montgomery that he realized he had been stabbed.

He was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.

Henderson said with the amount of people who come through this area every day, he is not surprised to hear about an incident happening every now and then. As far as his campus is concerned, they work with MPD and have private security to keep everyone safe.

“I can assure you that this is a safe environment at Catholic Charities for our staff, our guests and our volunteers.

Clay is being held on a $75,000 bond. He will go before the judge on May 31.