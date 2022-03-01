MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been charged with first-degree murder after police say he stabbed his co-worker in the breakroom.

The incident happened on Feb. 25 when the victim was on break and Keith Hughes, 42, walked into the breakroom. Officers said the two men got into an argument before Hughes left the breakroom and returned with a knife.

According to police, Hughes threw a punch at the victim but missed. The victim then returned a punch, striking Hughes. The two men began exchanging blows and fell to the floor.

Hughes lunged at the victim with the knife, cutting him from the left eyebrow across his face to his cheek, MPD said.

Hughes is expected to appear in court on March 8.