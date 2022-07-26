MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police said a man stabbed his roommate at Living for Christ Restoration House and was detained by other residents at the group home when he returned hours later.

Police said Devin Starr has been charged with aggravated assault after he stabbed his roommate in the stomach, arm, and wrist.

The victim told police Starr told him he was in the mood to kill and stab people before he attacked him.

The victim collapsed before officers arrived and was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Starr fled the scene on foot, but police said several residents held him when he returned to the Christ Restoration House and called the police.

Starr is diagnosed with paranoid schizophrenia. He is being held on a $25,000 bond and scheduled to go before a judge on Wednesday.