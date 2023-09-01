MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police say a man working at a Highland Street restaurant stabbed another man in the chest during a confrontation Wednesday that began between two children.

The victim told police his nephew was having an issue with another man’s son at school. The man picked up his nephew from the school, then drove to Smacker’s at 569 S. Highland to confront the other boy’s father.

The boy’s father, John Griffin, allegedly came out of the restaurant irate, and physically assaulted the other man, a police report states. He allegedly stabbed the victim in the chest.

The victim went to a nearby house and later was taken to a hospital in critical condition.

Griffin returned to the scene and told officers, “they came to my job and assaulted me,” the report states.

Griffin, 38, is charged with attempted second-degree murder.