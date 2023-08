MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man has been stabbed at an apartment complex in the Fox Meadows neighborhood.

Police responded to a stabbing on Meadowlake Drive North in the Residences at Lakeview apartment complex at around 7:40 p.m. Thursday night.

Memphis Police say a man went to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Police say there is no suspect information available at this time. If you have information on this incident, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.