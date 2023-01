MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who was stabbed in North Memphis Friday is now in jail.

Patrick Lynn is facing multiple felony charges after police say he robbed his ex-girlfriend and started fighting her.

Police say the ex-girlfriend feared for her life so she stabbed Lynn.

He also had active warrants involving attacks on the same ex-girlfriend.

Lynn will be in court Monday morning facing aggravated burglary, domestic robbery and aggravated assault.