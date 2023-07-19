MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man couldn’t believe his luck when he spotted his stolen work truck at a Midtown gas station but said he watched the thieves drive off in the vehicle again after police failed to stop it.

Kalki Winter, the owner of E-Scape Landscape Design, said his 2003 Dodge Ram 1500 was stolen Monday in the Central Gardens area after an employee left the keys on the tailgate. Tuesday morning, he found the red truck at the Mapco at Central and Cooper.

Central and Cooper (Photo by Melissa Moon, WREG)

“I called the police and waited and watched it all go to nothing,” said Winter.

He said when the man and woman who were inside the truck saw one or more police cars pull onto the lot, they took off. He said an officer did pull out after them but lost the vehicle somewhere on Cooper.

“It’s a terrible little lot. You’re boxed in when you’re just going in there to grab a soda, and for them not to try and box the car in blew my mind,” said Winter. “I get the public safety thing and them not doing a high pursuit.”

Winter said the car thieves switched the tag on the back of the vehicle, but he was able to give the new tag number to police.

“I pulled up to the pump next to them,” Winter said. “I did walk around my truck in the blind spot and got a picture of the new tag.”

Winter said police got footage of the car thieves from Mapco, and he is hoping it will help them recover his truck and make an arrest.

Winter said there is a dent in the front driver’s side panel, the back bumper, and a stain under the gas cap.

If you have seen the stolen pickup or have any information that can help investigators call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.