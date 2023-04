MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot and a woman was detained by police early Friday at a motel near I-40 and Sycamore View.

Police responded to 6101 Shelby Oaks Drive at 1 a.m. They found a 35-year-old man shot.

He was taken to Regional One in critical condition and a woman was detained. The suspect was not identified and police have not said that she is charged.

Call police at 528-CASH with tips.