MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An apparent random shooting in Frayser sent one man to the hospital Wednesday night.

The incident happened in the 1700 block of Dellwood Avenue. Memphis Police say the victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

According to reports, the victim was able to tell police that he was walking eastbound on Dellwood when someone in a black SUV traveling westbound opened fire on him. He was hit in his left shoulder.

It’s unclear if the victim knew the suspect.

A man, who didn’t want to be identified, says it’s not unusual for people to walk up and down the road during different times of the day. However, he says shootings in this community are uncommon, and he fears they will worsen as the weather warms up.

“They’re carjacking. They’re robbing, stealing. They’re breaking into people’s cars. Can’t go to the grocery store. Can’t go to the mall. It’s getting ridiculous,” he said.

According to the Memphis Crimetracker, MPD has responded to nearly 2,500 aggravated assault calls across the city this year. Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland recently told WREG fighting crime is a top priority, but much of the issue lies with the judicial system.

“The voters have to say to our state representatives and state senators. We want tougher laws, and we have to let the court system know we want those enforced more stringently,” said Strickland.

No arrests have been made in this shooting. If you know anything, contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.