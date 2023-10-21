MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was shot while waiting for an Uber in downtown Memphis Friday evening, and now the suspects are on the run.

Police responded to a shooting on Union Avenue near South Second Street around 6:30 p.m. Friday. According to police, a man was waiting for an Uber when several people physically attacked him.

Police say that after the suspects assaulted the victim, one of them pulled out a gun and shot him. He went to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Memphis Police released surveillance video of the possible suspects Saturday evening. Police say no arrests have been made at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.