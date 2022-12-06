MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Whitehaven man is recovering after he was shot while attempting to stop a car burglary.

According to a police report, the victim was standing in his carport on Gardenwood Drive on Friday when he heard a noise coming from his neighbor’s car. Police say a man was trying to steal it.

The victim made a noise to let the thief know he was there. That’s when, court documents say, another man in a gold Chevy Tahoe began firing shots.

He was taken to Regional One Hospital with a gunshot wound to the leg. Police found several shell casings in the street.

The victim is expected to make a full recovery but the suspects are still on the run.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.