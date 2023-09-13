MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for the person caught on camera shooting a man multiple times while he slept outside a Valero gas station early Monday.

Investigators said the man was asleep on the stairs near the front entrance of the Fill N Save in the 3200 block of Watkins when someone approached him from behind and fired several shots.

3200 block of Watkins

The victim was transported to the Regional One Medical Center with an apparent gunshot wound to his lower abdomen.

A clerk inside the Valero store said they gave surveillance video of the shooting to police. She said they didn’t recognize the shooter and said they appeared to have come from behind the store.

Wednesday, there was still a piece of crime scene tape at Watkins and Thrift Avenue.

The back of the Valero in Frayser

Police said the suspect had a thin build and was wearing all black. They are facing a charge of aggravated assault.

Investigators have not released a motive for the shooting. If you have any information that can help them find the shooter, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.