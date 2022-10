MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was shot to death in the Medical District Saturday evening.

Officers responded to a shooting in the 1200 block of Union Avenue near Methodist University Hospital at around 5:20 p.m.

A man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Memphis Police say the suspect was last seen running westbound on Union Avenue.

If you have information on this shooting, call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.