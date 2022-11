MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police say a man was shot to death in Fox Meadows Thursday evening.

The shooting happened at the Reserve at Mt. Moriah on Julann Drive off Pickering Drive. Police say a man was pronounced dead on the scene.

Memphis Police say no suspect information is available at this time.

Anyone with information on this fatal shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-CASH.