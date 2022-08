MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One person has died after being shot in Midtown Thursday night.

Police responded to the shooting at 8 p.m. at the Belvedere Gardens Apartments near Madison Avenue.

A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds. He was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police say no one is currently in custody for this shooting.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to contact CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.