MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged after police say he shot another man over sitting outside of a woman’s home.

Memphis Police say officers responded to a shooting at a home on Brindley Drive near Kerwin Drive Sunday, June 26.

Police say a man was sitting on an electrical box in front of the home when a woman came out. She was reportedly upset with him for sitting there, and they got into a verbal argument.

According to police, a man identified as Roddrick Wilkins approached the man a short time later. Police say Wilkins looked back at the woman and asked “Is this him?”

When the woman confirmed, Wilkins reportedly pulled out a gun and shot the man several times.

Memphis Police say a man who lives nearby heard 12 gunshots. One of the shots reportedly struck his vehicle.

Police say the victim spoke to investigators at the hospital. He reportedly identified Wilkins as the man who shot him.

Wilkins has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, possession of a firearm in commission of a dangerous felony, and vandalism.