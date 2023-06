MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was shot Monday and pronounced dead in South Memphis, police said.

Police responded at 12:30 to the 1400 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard near Kerr.

The suspect was wearing a black hoodie and gray sweatpants, and was last seen leaving the scene on foot, westbound on Kerr.

A reporter at the scene says there is a body visible in a parking lot.

Anyone with information should call Crimew Stoppers at 528-CASH.