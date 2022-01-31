MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Officers are looking for two suspects who they say are responsible for a shooting that left one man dead on Jan. 19.

MPD said the shooting happened around 9 p.m. on the 1300 block of Elvis Presley Boulevard. When they arrived, they found one man, Brandon McClee, lying in the street near Fast Fuels gas station.

McClee was shot multiple times, according to police.

Officers said one suspect was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black pants and black slides. The other suspect has a small afro, salt black and white beard, and was last seen wearing black coveralls and a black button-up shirt.

The two suspects were in a silver Ford Fusion with Tennessee temporary tags.

No arrests have been made at this time. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you have any information about this incident, call (901)-528-CASH.

