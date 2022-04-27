MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A man is dead after someone fired shots outside a home in Tunica County, Mississippi Tuesday night, according to the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies received a 911 call from Deondre Jones stating someone fired shots into his home in the 2400 block of Kirby Road. One person was shot multiple times.

The victim, later identified as 23-year-old Ladarius Golden of Walls, Mississippi, was found conscious inside the home. He was taken to Regional One in Memphis, but did not survive.

According to the sheriff’s office, Golden was visiting a friend when someone outside the residence fired shots into the home.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information about this shooting, please contact the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office at (662)-363-1411 or Crime Stoppers at (662)-910-0440.