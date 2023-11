MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in Whitehaven Tuesday afternoon.

Memphis Police responded to the shooting in the 4700 block of Tulane Road at 3:50 p.m.

Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Photo by Spencer Cheveallier, WREG

No further information has been released at this time.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.