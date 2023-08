MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting in Soulsville Monday afternoon.

Memphis Police responded to the shooting in the area of Edith Avenue and South Orleans Street at 12:14 p.m.

Police say a man was found with a gunshot wound and transported to Regional One, where he was later pronounced dead.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information that could help detectives, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.