MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after he was found shot inside a Dodge Charger in a driveway in Raleigh over the weekend.

Memphis Police say they responded Saturday to an accident call in the 5000 block of Craigmont Drive.

They found a man inside the vehicle, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken to Baptist Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police on Monday released photos from surveillance video showing a male walking up the driveway with an object in his hand. He then walked back down the driveway and got into a dark-colored SUV driven by another person.

Police are asking anyone with information to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.