MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police are looking for suspects after a man was shot and killed in Parkway Village Tuesday afternoon.

Memphis Police responded to the shooting in the 4600 block of Cottonwood Road at 12:16 p.m.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to police, preliminary information suggests the suspects were occupying a gray Nissan Murano and were last seen driving westbound in the area of I-240 and Perkins Road.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.