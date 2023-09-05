MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man died after being shot in Orange Mound Tuesday.
According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 700 block of Bey Street a little after 1 a.m.
A male was found and taken to Regional One in critical condition. He later died from his injuries.
MPD says there is no suspect information at this time. This remains an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.