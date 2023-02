MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead after being shot in North Memphis Tuesday morning.

According to Memphis Police, officers responded to a shooting in the 2300 block of Hunter Avenue at 1:50 a.m. Once on the scene, officers found a man dead on the scene.

MPD says the suspected vehicle was a dark-colored sedan. This is an ongoing investigation.

If you know anything about this incident, you are urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.