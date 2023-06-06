MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after an apparent home invasion in North Memphis Monday night.

According to MPD, shortly after 10:30, officers got a call about shots fired in the 1700 block of Eldridge Avenue. When investigators arrived, they found a man dead with a gunshot wound.

A woman who lives in the neighborhood, and wants to remain anonymous, said she knew the victim. “I couldn’t believe it because he doesn’t bother anybody. He keeps to himself. He is just a beautiful person, a kind person. I don’t know why anyone would want to hurt him.”

The woman also said she was in bed when the incident happened. “I heard the two shots. It was a lot of commotion outside. A couple of guys were running down the street.”

She said this loss is going to affect the entire neighborhood. “They took this man’s life; they took him from his family and his friends. I tell you, he was really loved, and it is not going to be the same on this street.”

According to the Memphis Data Hub, there have been eight homicides in the 38108 zip code so far this year. Before today, there had already been three murders within a block of this location.

Memphis Police say this is an ongoing investigation.