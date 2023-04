MEMPHIS, Tenn. — One man is dead after being shot by a juvenile in Southeast Memphis Friday night, Memphis Police say.

Friday, a little after 10:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting at Shelby Drive and Quality Drive. A male victim was found and pronounced deceased on the scene, police say.

MPD says the suspect, a known juvenile, fled the scene on foot. The shooting allegedly stemmed from an argument.

Memphis Police say this is an ongoing investigation.