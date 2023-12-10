MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting at Z Market in southeast Memphis Sunday afternoon, Memphis Police say.

According to reports, officers responded to the Z Market located at 4299 Winchester Road around 3:25 p.m.

A man was located on the scene and pronounced dead.

The victim was the passenger in a Honda Civic, police say. The driver of the Civic advised police that they were shot at by an unknown suspect in a grey Dodge Charger.

If you have any information regarding this incident, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.