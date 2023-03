MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Police have identified the victim of a deadly shooting at an apartment complex in Northeast Memphis.

The shooting happened on Rollingbrook Lane at the Greenbrook at Shelby Farms Apartments Tuesday afternoon.

Police said the victim, identified as Michael Grant, died at the scene.

Police said a woman was detained following the shooting. However, no charges have been filed in the case and the investigation is ongoing.

