MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot at a gas station in Soulsville overnight.
Memphis Police say the shooting happened a little after midnight at the Mellenium Food Mart in the 900 block of South Parkway.
A man was found shot. He was taken to Regional One where he was pronounced dead.
Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.