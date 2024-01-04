MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after being shot at a gas station in Soulsville overnight.

Memphis Police say the shooting happened a little after midnight at the Mellenium Food Mart in the 900 block of South Parkway.

A man was found shot. He was taken to Regional One where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.