MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is seriously injured after a shooting in the airport area Wednesday.

Police say officers responded to the shooting in the 3600 block of American Way a little after 6 p.m. The victim was located and taken to Regional One in critical condition.

The suspects fled the scene in a white Infiniti with a partially missing bumper.

If you have any information about this incident, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.