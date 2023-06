MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is injured after a shooting in Southwest Memphis Monday afternoon.

Memphis Police responded to a shooting in the area of Levi Road and Weaver Road at 2:23 p.m

Police say officers were told a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound had driven himself to Methodist South in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.

If you have any information, call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.