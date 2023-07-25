MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A security guard at Freedom Prep Academy was shot Tuesday morning, the school says.

The victim, identified as a 36-year-old male, was shot in southwest Memphis in the 700 block of Parkrose Road a little before 7:30 a.m.

He was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition, according to officials.

Police say five black males in a burgundy sedan are responsible.

The school released the following statement:

We are deeply saddened to hear about today’s incident. At Freedom Preparatory Academy, maintaining the safety of our faculty, staff, students and families is an absolute top priority. Our security guard is receiving proper medical attention, and our leadership team is assisting the Memphis Police Department with their investigation. As we know more, we will keep our staff and families closely updated.

Anyone with information is urged to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.