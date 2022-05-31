MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition after being shot at an apartment complex in South Memphis on Tuesday morning.

Police responded to a shooting at the Hillview Village Apartments on West Hillview Drive around 7 a.m.

A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds and was rushed to Regional One Health.

Just two days ago, another man was shot inside the complex. Police say he was dropped off at the hospital in a private vehicle before officers arrived. He was last listed in critical condition.

Both incidents are ongoing investigations.

If you have any information, please call 901-528-CASH.

WREG will update this page when more information becomes available.